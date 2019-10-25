BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Shows scheduled this weekend at UC Berkeley have been cancelled due to the planned electrical power shutoff that is expected to include the campus, Cal Performances said Friday.
These include performances by acrobatic troupe MOMIX on Saturday and Sunday at Zellerbach Hall, and Myra Melford’s Jazz Platform featuring the David Virelles Trio and Nicole Mitchell’s Spider Web, planned for Sunday evening in Hertz Hall.
Also cancelled are Myra Melford’s Jazz Platform improvisation workshop on Sunday in Morrison Hall and the MOMIX community dance class on Saturday in Zellerbach Hall.
“Cal Performances is making every effort to reschedule these artists and looks forward to welcoming them back to Berkeley at another time,” officials said in a release.
“Should Cal Performances be able to reschedule these performances, current ticket holders will be given priority in re-purchasing tickets.”
Tickets for cancelled shows can also be exchanged another performance on the Cal Performances schedule.
The Cal Performances Ticket Office will be closed until at least Tuesday. Exchange requests will be taken by phone at (510) 642-9988 or email at tickets@calperformances.org.
Ticket holders who haven’t contacted the box office by 5 p.m. Wednesday regarding an exchange for another performance will automatically be issued a refund.
