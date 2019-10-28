LAFAYETTE (CBS SF/AP) — Two weekend wildfires in Lafayette, one which destroyed the Lafayette Tennis Club, may have been caused by Pacific Gas and Electric power line equipment, according to the utility.
The fires broke out on Sunday on both sides on state Highway 24 in Lafayette Sunday afternoon, with the first one reported at around 2:45 p.m. in an area just south of the highway at Pleasant Hill Road and Condit Road, prompting a number of evacuations. Around the same time, a fire just north of Highway 24 erupted along Camino Diablo near the tennis club.
At the time, the area was not included in the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
The company reported the incidents to state regulators on Monday. PG&E told the California Public Utilities Commission that a worker responded to the first fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday and was told firefighters believe contact between a power line and a communication line may have caused it.
A worker went to the second fire about an hour later and observed a fallen pole and transformer at the location. Firefighters told the PG&E worker they were looking at the transformer as a possible ignition source, PG&E said.
Spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said the information on the report provided to the CPUC was preliminary and that PG&E is continuing to investigate.
PG&E is under severe financial pressure after its equipment has been blamed for a series of destructive wildfires in Northern California. Investigators are looking into whether PG&E power line equipment may have started the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.
