



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — We all take the modern convenience of electricity for granted until the lights go out.

PG&E announced Monday morning shortly after 9 a.m. that the “all clear” had been given for the Oct. 26 PSPS event and that crews were working to inspect equipment in order for power restoration to proceed.

Weather “all-clear” issued for 10/26 #PSPS event – 6k team members conducting inspections on equipt & working safely and as quickly as possible to make repairs where needed & restore power to customers. We are monitoring weather & defining scope for potential 10/29 PSPS event. — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 28, 2019

By 5 p.m., with PG&E reporting that 375,000-400,000 customers of the total 1.1 million affected by the shutdown had been restored.

On Sunday, the utility announced a third consecutive PSPS event that was projected to start on Tuesday and impact up to 32 counties in Northern and Central California.

PG&E said Monday that the next round of planned shutoffs could affect up to 605,000 customers — about 1.5 million people in 29 counties — and is expected to begin Tuesday morning.

After the PG&E website was overwhelmed by visitors during the Oct. 9 PSPS, the utility has set up a new website that will allow customers to check whether their address will be impacted by the possible shutdown. Customers can visit that site here: https://psps.ss.pge.com/

Here are some tips to help you and your family survive a power outage.

Sign up for PG&E alerts so you can be quickly informed if a power outage is about to begin in your neighborhood. It is also a good idea to sign up for alerts with your county.

On Tuesday evening before going to bed, make sure to have all your electronic devices fully charged.

Fill up your gas tank on your way home from work — most gas pumps are electronic and will not work in an outage.

Stop by the ATM and withdraw cash — grocery store cash registers are electrically powered.

Stock up on seven days of food, water, and flashlights and batteries. If you are still using old incandescent bulbs, this might be a good time to upgrade. LED bulbs last much longer.

If you have an automatic garage door opener make sure you know how to disengage it and open the door manually.

If you have solar panels, they will not power your house. Only those with a home battery or special converter can get power from their panels.

Prepare yourself for slow driving — traffic lights will not be functioning in the neighborhood impacted by the power outage.

Be a good neighbor — if you have elderly or infirm neighbors check on their well being

If you use a generator — make sure it is at least 20 feet from your home with the engine exhaust directed away from windows and doors.

Talk with your building manager if you live or work in a building that has elevators or electronic key card access to understand how they will deal with a possible multi-day outage.

Break out your earthquake survival kit to use.

What to pick up at the store prior to the shutdown

A manual can opener

Bottled water — although water service may not be impacted it may be wise to have at least a two-day supply

Non perishable and food that is easy to prepare without an electric stove for you, your children and your pets

Two large bags of ice — these can be used to keep your refrigerated cool several hours

Flashlight lights and plenty of batteries. Safety experts say to avoid using candles.

What to do after the power goes off

Unplug or turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when the power is restored.

Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. Then, turn your appliances on, one at a time.

Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours and a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours–as long as the freezer and refrigerator doors are kept closed.

Be sure to use generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors only. Do not use a gas stove for heat.

For food safety tips, the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services has a detailed list at their site: Food Safety During A Power Outage.

PG&E Resources and Links (Please note the PG&E website may be slow to respond because of traffic)

Public Transit

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) has canceled commuter train service for Monday and Tuesday because of the ongoing Public Safety Power Shutdown impacts on local city traffic signal systems governing roadways that cross SMART railroad tracks, and to clear trees downed by high winds from the tracks.

When PG&E turns the power back on, local jurisdictions will have to reactivate all traffic control systems and synchronize them with SMART railroad crossing warning lights and gates, according to a SMART news release.

School Closures

Alameda County

The Oakland Unified School District announced Sunday that 16 schools would be closed on Monday, Oct. 28. The schools are: Carl Munck, Chabot, Claremont, Community Day School (6-12), Grass Valley, Hillcrest, Howard, Joaquin Miller, Kaiser, Montclair, Montera, Redwood Heights, Rudsdale Continuation School, Skyline, Sojourner Truth and Thornhill. No decision has been announced for Tuesday, but updates will be posted on the OUSD website.

UC Berkeley announced Saturday afternoon that the campus would be operating on limited power during the weekend outage with the stated goal of using the power available to protect life safety, support students, prevent catastrophic losses of research assets and allow for a limited number of outdoor public engagements.

PG&E will open a resource center on Sunday for the general community in the south parking lot on the Clark Kerr Campus. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. People can obtain water, snacks, flashlights and LED lights, charge phones and get up-to-date information on outages.

On Sunday, UC Berkeley officials cancelled classes for Monday. However, on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed that classes and full campus operations would resume on Tuesday.

Contra Costa County

The West Contra Costa Unified School District said Sunday that Pinole Valley High School will be closed Monday due to the PSPS outages due to the school’s large amount of students and faculty. On Monday, officials announced announced that a combination of power outages and poor air quality have prompted the West Contra Costa Unified School District to shorten the school day Monday and dismiss students at noon.

District officials acknowledged the inconvenience and burden this will create for families and staff, but added that school personnel will remain on campus with students who cannot be picked up at noon. They later announced that all WCCUSD schools would be open on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Marin County

Marin County officials announced that all public schools and most private schools in the county would be closed through Wednesday, Oct.30. Parents and students can check on the status of their school by district on the Marin County Office of Education web page.

The College of Marin closed its Kentfield and Indian Valley (Novato) campuses at 9 p.m. Friday in anticipation of the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff and stayed closed all weekend. Both campuses will remain closed on Tuesday, Oct. 29. There will be no access at either campus, which will remain closed until the day after power is restored,

Dominican University of California in San Rafael will be closed again on Tuesday, a university spokesman said Monday afternoon.

The university closed at 4 p.m. Saturday during PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. The decision to reopen the university will be made on a day-to-day basis based on Marin Emergency Services, university spokesman David Albee said.

Napa County

The Napa County Office of Education announced Sunday afternoon that Calistoga Joint Unified School District, the Napa Valley Unified School District and Howell Mountain Elementary School would be closed Monday, Oct. 28. All other Napa schools are currently scheduled to be open. Parents can check the Napa County Office of Education website for more information.

San Mateo County

The City of Pacifica announced on Sunday that all Pacifica School District schools would be closed on Monday, Oct. 28. Additionally, Oceana High School and Terra Nova High School in the Jefferson Union High School District will be closed, as well as Pacific Bay Christian School and Good Shepherd School. The Pacifica child care sites at the Sunset Ridge School, Ocean Shore School, Vallemar School and Cabrillo School will also be closed. Child care sites at the Fairmont Park Recreation Center and the Fairmont West Recreation Center will be open, as will the senior services programs at the Pacifica Community Center.

All Pacifica schools will be open on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Sonoma County

The Sonoma County Office of Education website announced Sunday that all 40 Sonoma County public school districts will be closed Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29 due to the uncertainty around the availability of power, evacuations of students and staff, fire threat, and air quality concerns.

Santa Rosa announced Saturday that, due to dangerous weather, fire conditions, power shutoffs and nearby evacuations, all Santa Rosa City Schools will be closed the rest of the week through Friday, November 1. This means all after-school programs, such as athletics and childcare, are also canceled for the week. Parents and students can find more information at the Santa Rosa City Schools website.

Santa Rosa Junior Colleges announced Monday evening that all SRJC campuses would remain closed through Friday, Nov. 1, due to impacts from the Kincade Fire and power outages.