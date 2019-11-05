



MARINA (CBS SF) — One of the Salinas murder suspects who escaped from the Monterey County Jail over the weekend may have been located Tuesday at a Motel 6 in Marina, according to authorities.

KION reports that Captain John Thornburg with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that authorities believe one of the escaped inmates is currently in a room at the Marina Motel 6.

Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies and Marina police worked together to evacuate the motel and surrounding area including a Denny’s restaurant, KION reports. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area while law enforcement is there. The current incident could last a few hours.

Thornburg said they do not know if anybody is with the inmate at this time. Police have been at the location since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning

Authorities initially did not say which of the two inmates involved in the Sunday morning escape was thought to be at the motel. They later confirmed that the suspect was believed to be 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar.

UPDATE: #Monterey County Sheriff’s Office tells me that the escaped inmate they believe is at the Motel 6 in Marina is Jonathan Salazar. Not releasing if alone or not. Says that no one in the Motel has responded to their calls. live report at 5/6 on @KION546 pic.twitter.com/qGHjJ5y29g — Aaron Groff (@AaronGroffTV) November 6, 2019

The escape from the county’s Adult Detention Facility occurred in the early morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

21-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar had been in custody since 2018 and were awaiting trial on unrelated murder counts “along with numerous other felony charges,” a sheriff’s statement said.

The two inmates dug a hole in a bathroom ceiling, wedged their way into a pipe-filled crawl space before escaping the Monterey County Jail, authorities said Monday.

Monterey Sheriff’s Department Capt. John Thornburg revealed the escape route used by Fonseca and Salazar at a Monday news conference.

The inmates began their escape by digging a hole about 22 inches across into sheet rock and a metal screen in a bathroom ceiling of their jail housing unit, which they shared with nine other inmates. They then kicked open a hatch that led to the rear of the jail, accessing a construction area and fled the compound early Sunday morning.

“They were able to identify a blind spot (from security cameras) we have in this particular housing unit,” Thornburg told reporters.

The corner they chose could not be seen by correctional officers, Thornburg said.

Once through the hole, the pair climbed through piping and ducts, where some some areas were as narrow as 11 inches wide. They reached a hatch that led them outside the facility where the inmates discovered that what could’ve been another obstacle was actually missing.

”The hatch they got through opened to an area that was covered by construction fencing not security fencing,” said Thornburg.

The barbed wire at that particular area of the jail, he said, had been removed because of construction.

“During the search we did find some of their inmate clothing just outside the perimeter so we know they made it out of the jail,” said Undersheriff John Mineau.

“Maintenance crews are addressing it and making sure that that cannot happen again,” said Thornburg.

An intense manhunt across Northern and Central California continued Monday for Fonseca and Salazar.

“This is an active search for these two very dangerous individuals,” Thornburg said. “Both were in custody for homicide and other violent charges.”

Both men are five-feet-seven-inches tall. Fonseca weighs 150 pounds and Salazar weighs 170 pounds. Each man has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of either man is asked to call the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office at (831) 755-3722.