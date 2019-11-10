SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — New video of an attempted robbery and assault in San Francisco’s Chinatown was released on Sunday.
The video shows a pair of suspects approaching a group to attack at least three people, knocking them to the ground. The victims were all in their 60s. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Clay Street and Walter U. Lum Place, San Francisco police said.
Police said after the suspects’ failed robbery attempt and the subsequent assault, they fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.
“I have every confidence that they will apprehend someone of the three or four suspects in this case and they will be made to face the consequences,” said San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin.
Two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim was treated at the scene.
Police said they are investigating another possibly related incident that happened on Jackson Street. The suspects remain at large.
