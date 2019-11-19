HAYWARD (CBS SF) — BART’s South Hayward station has been closed Tuesday afternoon due to an investigation into a fatality on one of the transit system’s trains, according to a spokesperson.

The outgoing voice message for BART public information officer Jim Allen intially said that a crime had been committed on a BART train and was currently being investigated by BART police and Hayward police.

Allen later clarified that the investigation was into a fatality that happened on the train, but did not offer any additional details.

BPD confirms they’re investigating a fatality aboard a train at the South Hayward Station. Our thoughts are with the deceased and his loved ones. — SFBART (@SFBART) November 19, 2019

The SF BART alert Twitter account initially posted that there were delays at the station in the Warm Springs direction at about 1:15 p.m.

There is a 10-minute delay at South Hayward in the Warm Springs direction due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 19, 2019

The account later announced that the delay had increased to 20 minutes and that AC Transit was providing mutual aid to get passengers around the issue.

There is a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions due to police activity at South Hayward. AC Transit is providing mutual aid on bus #99 for service between Hayward, South Hayward, and Union City. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 19, 2019

The station closure was announced at about 2:20 p.m.

Trains are single-tracking through the station without stopping as of shortly after 1:30 p.m., prompting 20-minute delays in both directions, BART officials said.

KPIX has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as more information is made available.