SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspicious device triggered a shelter-in-place and subsequent evacuation at San Jose’s Oak Grove High School Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The San Jose Police Department’s bomb squad was on-campus located at 285 Blossom Hill Road, investigating the device.
“Shortly before noon today, Oak Grove High School went into shelter in place as a precautionary measure,” school officials said in a release. “During this time, no one will be able to enter or exit the school campus.”
The school was being evacuated to Coy Park, located at Coy Drive and Judith Street, the San Jose Fire Department said. SJPD will release more information at a media briefing around 3:30 p.m.
No further details were immediately available.
