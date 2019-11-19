Comments
ST HELENA (CBS SF) — Two people were killed early Tuesday morning in a horrific head-on crash on Highway 29 just north of St. Helena, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at 2:15 a.m. at Bale Lane in unincorporated Napa County. Arriving officers found both vehicles completely ripped apart by the force of the crash and both drivers were declared dead at the scene.
CHP officer Joseph Duncan said all possible causes were under investigation including driving under the influence and driving at a high rate of speed.
Both directions of the highway were closed for several hours while the CHP investigation was conducted.
