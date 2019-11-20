SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A San Mateo arson suspect was arrested in connection with an intentionally set fire inside a parking garage elevator, police said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, San Mateo police and fire officials were dispatched to the parking garage at 315 S. Ellsworth Avenue in San Mateo. By looking at surveillance footage, officers were able to identify and track down the suspect, police said.
21-year-old Carlos Cristerna was arrested at his San Mateo home on Wednesday morning and booked into San Mateo county jail on several charges, including two counts of arson and a probation violation.
As the result of an “around the clock” arson investigation, officers increased patrols and were able to gather more evidence that identified Cristerna as the suspect from a previous arson incident that happened in March.
Upon his arrest, police found Cristerna in possession of clothing, a backpack and other evidence that he committed the Tuesday morning parking garage arson.
