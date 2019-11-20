NOVATO (CBS SF) — A Fairfield man was arrested for spraying a movie theater crowd with a fire extinguisher in Novato, police said Wednesday.
The incident occurred at Rowland Cinemas. Officers responded to the theater on reports from crowd members that a man set off a fire extinguisher in the the theater.
Witnesses told police that the man left the scene in a red Ford Mustang, which officers found at Novato Community Hospital a short time afterward during an area check.
The suspect was at the hospital and police identified him as 18-year-old Joshua Meade of Fairfield. Investigators said it seems that Meade set off the fire extinguisher as a result of a possible confrontation with a second individual.
Police said it didn’t seem that Meade targeted the theater patrons specifically.
No one was injured, although medical personnel responded to the theater.
Meade was booked into Marin County Jail for violations consisting of battery, vandalism, releasing a gaseous substance within a theater and disturbing the peace, police said.
