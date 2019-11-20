



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Nearly 50,000 Wine Country homes and businesses began going dark Wednesday morning as the latest round of Pacific Gas and Electric power outages began, as wind gusts topped 70 mph on Mt. St. Helena.

Some people in the wine country counties of Napa and Sonoma north of San Francisco lost power at about 7 a.m. Power was also cut farther north in portions of Mendocino, Lake and Yolo counties, said Katie Allen, a PG&E spokeswoman.

Nearly 170,000 initially lost electricity, but the shut-offs that started Wednesday morning were expected to affect more people as the outages spread to 18 counties and last into Thursday.

In the Bay Area, the outage initially covered more than 300,000 homes and businesses, but improving weather conditions allowed PG&E to cancelled planned shutdowns for areas of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

“Customers in six other counties, originally notified that they would be part of the PSPS, have now been notified that they will not lose power, as weather conditions improved,” read a statement issued by PG&E on Tuesday afternoon.

But the utility said it planned to move forward with planned outages to nearly 50,000 homes and businesses in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.

The National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning for the North Bay and the East Bay hills went into effect at 4 a.m. with winds predicted to pick up to 20-30 mph with gusts topping 60 mph at the highest peaks. The eastern winds would also bring with them plunging humidity levels.

As of 6 a.m., a 71 mph gust had been clocked at Mt. St Helena, 53 mph on Mt. Diablo in the East Bay and 33 mph at the Napa Airport.

Winds and low humidity levels are not the only forces of Mother Nature at work in Northern California. The region has also endured near drought-like conditions.

A virtually rainless fall has left brush bone-dry. One Napa County reporting station hasn’t seen a measurable drop of rain since mid-September — the first time that’s happened since 1905, said Scott Strenfel, PG&E’s principal meteorologist.

The northern Sierra Nevada has seen a fraction of an inch of rain in the past two months instead of the usual 5 inches, he said.

“This lack of rain is keeping the threat of fire very real, this late in the season, in many areas,” Strenfel said.

PG&E said those conditions forced the utility to put move ahead with its fifth widespread planned outage in less than two months to prevent its power lines and equipment failures from igniting deadly and destructive wildfires.

However, the outages have sparked outrage from customers — some who have endured 4-5 of the power shutdowns — state regulators and lawmakers who grilled PG&E CEO Bill Johnson during questioning at Sacramento hearings this week.

Currently, PG&E is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection — an action taken when the utility had 100s of millions of dollars in lawsuits filed against it in the wake of wildfires stemming back to 2017 that were caused by its power lines and equipment.

Among those blazes was the deadly Camp Fire which roared through Paradise last year, destroying the town and killing 85 people.

During a power outage last month, the utility’s lines and equipment were still discovered to be the possible source of several fires in the Bay Area including the Kincade Fire which burned more than 77,000 acres and forced 200,000 Sonoma County residents from their homes.

The planned blackout would be the latest in a series of massive outages by the country’s largest utility, including one last month that affected nearly 2.5 million people and outraged local officials and customers who accused the utility of overkill and using blackouts as a crutch because it failed to harden its equipment to withstand fire weather.

The outages have been “terribly disruptive” and PG&E is taking steps to avoid them in the future but at the moment, “we won’t roll the dice on public safety,” company CEO Andy Vesey said.

Meanwhile, California’s utilities regulators are demanding answers from wireless providers whose equipment failed during the power outages, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without a way to get emergency alerts or make 911 calls.

The California Public Utilities Commission holds a public hearing Wednesday with executives from AT&T, Comcast/Xfinity, T-Mobile and others.

In a letter calling for the meeting, CPUC President Marybel Batjer said that “lack of service is not a mere inconvenience— it endangers lives.” She said residents do not have the luxury of failed internet or cellphone connections during a wildfire or other disaster.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said in an Oct. 26 letter to communications companies that their level of engagement was “unacceptable” at a time when redundant infrastructure is necessary.

The utilities commission is frustrated with both communications and utilities companies, saying they failed to share detailed information in real time.

