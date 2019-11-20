SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (KPIX 5) – Starting Wednesday, passengers arriving at San Francisco International Airport can pay more for Uber drivers to pick them up right at the curb.
SFO is implementing the two-month pilot program just in time for the holiday season travel rush. Under the program, people ordering rides on Uber Comfort, Uber Select and Uber XL can be picked up curbside at each domestic terminal.
Up until now, only rides on Uber Black was allowed curbside pickups.
“We’ve done such a good job that it really gives us a chance to study this, to see if it’s something our roadways can accommodate during the busiest time of the year,” said airport spokesperson Doug Yakel.
Passengers who use regular Uber pickups, Uber Pool, along with Lyft rides, will still need to be picked up at the International Terminal.
If all goes well, the program could continue past mid-January.
