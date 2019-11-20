PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Two suspected package thieves were arrested after a homeowner in Pleasanton captured the theft on his home video surveillance system, according to police.
Pleasanton police posted images of the two suspects on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday. The post said a aresident of the Laguna Oaks neighborhood on Tuesday called police immediately after seeing on video someone steal a package from his front porch and drive off in an Audi A7.
Police said an officer spotted the car driving nearby on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive and followed it onto Interstate 580 where he and backup officers made a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as Vyacheslav Sey, 26, of Hayward, and the passenger was identified as Maria Cisneros, 35, of Tracy.
A search of the Audi and found stolen mail from Pleasanton, fraudulent checks, and the stolen package, according to police.
Both Sey and Cisneros were arrested on charges of theft, possession of stolen property and check fraud. Sey was also charged with driving on a suspended license and violating his probation, while Cisneros also had an outstanding $100,000 warrant for vehicle theft, police said.
Both are now in Santa Rita Jail.
