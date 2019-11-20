Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Vacaville are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday morning that left one person injured.
Police received a call around 10:45 a.m. about the shooting in the 1400 block of Callen Street and found an adult suffering from injuries that are not life-threatening, police Sgt. Frank Piro said.
WATCH: CBSN BAY AREA – KPIX 5 24/7 Digital News Channel
A gun shop is in the area of the shooting investigation, but it is unclear if the incident happened nearby or inside.
Further details were unavailable, Piro said.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.