VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Vacaville are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday morning that left one person injured.

Police received a call around 10:45 a.m. about the shooting in the 1400 block of Callen Street and found an adult suffering from injuries that are not life-threatening, police Sgt. Frank Piro said.

A gun shop is in the area of the shooting investigation, but it is unclear if the incident happened nearby or inside.

Further details were unavailable, Piro said.

