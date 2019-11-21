SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former U.S. President Barack Obama is in San Francisco on Thursday for Salesforce’s annual convention Dreamforce, which draws thousands of people to the city’s downtown every year.
Obama joined Salesforce Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff for a conversation Thursday morning.
The convention, which began on Tuesday and wraps-up on Friday, is being held at multiple locations in downtown San Francisco, including the Moscone Center and the Salesforce Tower, among other venues.
In addition to Obama, other notable speakers include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry.
The convention brings together people from several different industries, including sales, commerce and technology among others, for sessions, workshops and conversations.
Last year more than 170,000 people attended Dreamforce.
Tickets at the sold out event can range anywhere from $1,599 to $2,299.
