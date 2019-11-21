Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Richmond are at the scene of a shooting that has injured two victims Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Richmond police confirmed that shooting involving two victims happened on the 400 block of Chanslor Avenue in the city’s Iron Triangle neighborhood. Multiple police units were gathered at the scene.
Police did not offer any details of how serious the injuries were or what led to the shooting.
Police said on Wednesday there was another shooting that injured four people, but Thursday afternoon’s incident did not happen in the same area as the other shooting.
