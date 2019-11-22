SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART’s Board of Directors on Thursday approved a contract for $11.3 million to modernize San Francisco’s Powell Street Station.
The modernization project will include reconfiguring and reopening the station’s restrooms, as well as moving ticket vending machines to the middle of the concourse near the Westfield San Francisco Centre’s entrance.
The project will also see the installation of LED lighting on the BART platform and the installation of five-foot-tall glass barriers and the relocation of existing fare gates to help improve passenger flow.
The contract has been awarded to Oakland-based ProVen Management Inc. A start date and anticipated completion date for the project have not yet been determined.
If an additional $3.7 million is secured, the modernization project could also include replacing seating and flooring on the platform and building an accessible ramp at Hallidie Plaza, BART officials said.
BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said as part of a modernization of Oakland’s 19th Street BART station, the bathrooms will be opened there. Construction on that project is expected to begin early in 2020.
