



UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Two people were found fatally shot early Saturday in the parking lot of a Union City elementary school, police said.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood near Sherman and Colgate drives, according to Union City police Lt. Steve Mendez.

The victims, described only as male, were found in the Searles Elementary School parking lot, near the 1800 block of Sherman Drive, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died while being taken to a trauma center. The victims have not been identified.

No suspects have been arrested and police said that Sherman Drive, between Colgate Drive and 15th Street, would be closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective Joshua Clubb at (510) 675-5227. Information can also be provided using the police tip line at (510) 675-5207, or e-mailing tips@unioncity.org

Calls and e-mail can be provided anonymously.

