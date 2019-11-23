SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Typically around this time of year, gas prices are cheaper. But not this year. AAA reports Bay Area drivers are paying record prices right now. Those gas prices have never been this expensive right before Thanksgiving.

Experts at AAA and Gas Buddy said the economy is very strong. Therefore, the demand for gasoline remains high. In addition, the supply was down last month because of disruptions at a few California refineries. They said it goes back to supply and demand.

AAA reported as of Saturday, San Francisco had the highest prices in the Bay Area, and one of the highest in the country, $3.98 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. Across the bay, Oakland averaged $3.91. San Jose is where you’ll find the cheapest gas, at $3.84.

In case you’re wondering why our prices are consistently higher than the rest of the country, experts said we pay a lot more in taxes and for cleaner gas. Californians pay about 75 cents in taxes and fees for every gallon, according to the California Energy Commission.

The good news is, relief is on the way. Experts believe the prices will continue to drop during the holiday season as we transition to the cheaper winter blend gas.

Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom asked the California attorney general to investigate whether California’s oil and gas suppliers are involved in price-fixing. His office says our state’s gas prices can be 30 cents a gallon higher than the other states, even after factoring in the higher taxes and fees.