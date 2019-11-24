PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Suspects in a Sunday afternoon carjacking in Antioch were apprehended in Pleasant Hill after their stolen car collided with another vehicle, Pleasant Hill police said.
Antioch police were investigating a carjacking in that city at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday when the stolen car was spotted on westbound state Highway 4 by a Pittsburg police officer, according to a social media post by Pleasant Hill police.
The stolen car made its way onto southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasant Hill, where at about 1:18 p.m. Sunday the car was involved in a collision on the Gregory Lane offramp from southbound I-680, police said.
The suspects then fled into the nearby Courtyard shopping center on Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill, where the suspects were apprehended by Pleasant Hill officers, police said.
No one was injured in either the carjack or the Gregory Lane collision, police said.
It was unclear Sunday night exactly where the carjacking occurred, or how many suspects were involved; police in Antioch and Pleasant Hill did not return calls for further comment.
