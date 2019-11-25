SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officers took a University of San Francisco student into custody on Sunday after the student allegedly made threats online, prompting rumors of a shooter on campus.
School officials took to Twitter late Sunday to confirm there was no active shooter on the school’s campus, located at 2130 Fulton St., after a campus-wide alert had been issued.
The alert was issued after a student came forward to express concern about a fellow student’s messages and posts on social media, school officials said.
The university’s Department of Public Safety worked with San Francisco police officers to take the student into custody.
San Francisco police did not immediately comment on the incident.
“We will continue to work with all involved and understand that this is a very difficult situation for our community,” school officials said in a statement.
The school has made clinicians available Monday to provide consultations and mental health support.
