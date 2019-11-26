BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Parts of El Camino Real are reported closed due to flooding in both San Mateo and Burlingame in Tuesday night’s stormy weather, authorities said.
San Mateo County’s alert system sent out a notification at 8 p.m. about a closure at El Camino Real and Murchison Drive in Burlingame due to flooding.
Minutes later, San Mateo police said the area of 42nd Avenue between South El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard is closed until further notice because of flooding.
Detours around that closure include 31st Avenue or traveling into the city from Belmont, police said.
