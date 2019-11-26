



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Supporters held a rally near San Francisco City Hall on Monday, backing Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, who’s facing a recall challenge.

Earlier this month, Fewer was at an election party, for then-district attorney candidate Chesa Boudin. The supervisor was seen on video chanting profanities about the police officer’s union for funding attack ads in the race.

She has since issued an apology, and her supporters say she’s been a constant champion for them.

Sheila Tully, a supporter of Fewer, told KPIX 5,”She’s always stood up for working class families, middle class folks. Spoken out against bullying and really done the hard work of making our lives better in San Francisco as ordinary people.”

Fewer’s office said Monday she is currently out of the country, but appreciates the support.

The supervisor is up for re-election in November 2020.

Meanwhile, the recall petition reads in part: “She has revealed her vitriolic and divisive tendencies…. by riling up a crowd with hate and profanity. She has failed the children of San Francisco who may look to her as a role model. She has embarrassed our city before the rest of the country.”