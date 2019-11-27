PLACERVILLE (CBS SF) — All lanes of U.S. Highway 50 are shut down after multiple big rigs jackknifed, including a cattle truck, causing cows to run loose in the roadways, CHP said Wednesday evening.
There were multiple other collisions as a result of the incident on the roadway. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Highway 50 is closed between Smith Flat and Carson Rd in El Dorado County. Traffic is being diverted to Pointview, Caltrans said. Crews are working to herd up the loose cows as well as clear up the spinouts and collisions.
Highway 50 in Placerville pic.twitter.com/o0RuAvhWWg
— Ophelia (@Opheelllyaa) November 28, 2019
Social media video showed the chaotic, snowy scene. A black cattle approached Twitter user Megan as cars and trucks were scattered haphazardly in the background.
