



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — It was a chilly start for around 23,000 runners in Silicon Valley Thursda morning at the largest Thanksgiving Day “Turkey Trot” in the county.

Roads were closed and temperatures low for the 15th annual Silicon Valley Turkey Trot in downtown San Jose. The event is a combination of 5K and 10K races as well as a costume contest. The event raised about $1 million for local charities, including five housing and health organizations.

“There’s no better way to start Thanksgiving than to huddle in the cold with 25,000 of your closest friends,” said San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo.

For Liccardo and the participating runners, the event was about more than the exercise–it was about the boost that the event gives to the local organizations that have helped find housing for homeless individuals.

“Two of the individuals we encountered had been homeless for several years and are now housed. And I’m just grateful that, as bad as this homeless crisis is, that we are finally getting some traction in getting people housed in our community,” Liccardo said.

“All together to build community and help families in need. It’s so inspiring,” said Carl Guardino of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

The next road race in San Jose is on Dec. 15; participants can come out for the Santa Run.