CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man attacking his elderly parents was fatally shot by Concord police officers in the parents’ home, authorities confirmed Sunday.
The shooting occurred on the 900 block of Oasis Drive, located west of Oak Grove Road and north of David Avenue at around 11:45 a.m.
An older couple, aged 85 and 90, called dispatchers and said their 60-year-old son was acting “erratically” and was possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, police spokesperson Cpl. David Petty said.
They told dispatchers their son was wielding a knife and a plastic gun.
Neighbors had also called to report the man. As police arrived on the scene, they saw the man in the front yard with a firearm. As officers approached him, he retreated back into his parents’ home. Police then saw the father walk outside the house suffering from serious injuries.
Police went inside the home and found the suspect attacking his mother while holding a knife. That is when two officers fired their weapons at the 60-year-old son. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two victims were transported to a local hospital Sunday evening, where they are being treated for serious injuries.
Concord PD is working with investigators from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office to find out more about the case.
