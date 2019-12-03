SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — The city of San Bruno has declared a local emergency due to a large landslide caused by recent storms, city officials said Tuesday evening.
Approximately 30 feet of hillside along the eastern portion of San Bruno Avenue between Crestmoor Drive and Glenview drive have eroded. Around 10 feet of hillside still remains between the sidewalk and the edge of the slope, officials said.
No homes are threatened by the landslide.
San Bruno city manager Jovan D. Grogan proclaimed the local emergency Tuesday, meaning he can immediately acquire “geotechnical, construction and other services to mitigate the landslide in an effort to prevent the erosion from impacting the sidewalk and San Bruno Avenue.”
The sidewalk and the right westbound lane of San Bruno Avenue are closed for approximately 300 feet near Crestmoor drive until further notice, officials said.
