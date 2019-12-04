



CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Rocky, the Shih Tzu puppy believed to have been stolen during a smash-and-grab robbery in Castro Valley last Friday, was found dead near the freeway, the dog’s owner said.

The year-and-a-half old dog was taken during the robbery in a parking lot of the 580 Marketplace shopping center on East Castro Valley Boulevard.

Glass from the car’s broken window was still on the ground days later on Monday as Rocky’s owner, Angie Maurer, and her sister, Aileen Pangilinan, were putting up flyers asking people to keep an eye out for the dog.

Rocky weighed 12 pounds, had white and brown fur and was apparently sick, requiring medication at the time he was taken.

Pangilinan said the robbery only took about two minutes; her car was broken into as she was picking up an order of Vietnamese pho at a restaurant.

“If I didn’t call 911 I actually wanted to go after these two because I saw him get in his car,” Pangilinan said.

Many community members contributed to the search for Rocky and the sisters said they were appreciate of their efforts.