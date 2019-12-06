



LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Two Livermore massage parlor operators were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly operating prostitution rings out of their businesses, Livermore police said.

Anna Lingling Huang and Brian Scott Jones, both 50 years old, operated two massage parlors in Livermore, Elite Foot and Back Center on South Vasco Road and Paradise City Foot and Back Center on Wright Brothers Avenue.

According to police, investigators started looking into the businesses’ activities last year after complaints of prostitution.

Detectives conducted hundreds of hours of surveillance and months of undercover operations before serving search and arrests warrants at the massage businesses and Huang and Jones’ home.

Huang and Jones were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping and pandering, money laundering and tax evasion.

They both remain in Santa Rita Jail without bail. Huang is scheduled to be arraigned in Dublin on Friday afternoon.

Yelp reviews seem to indicate that customers had long suspected the business for illicit activities.

One review for Paradise City Foot and Back Center noted that the woman at the front counter was wearing Daisy Duke shorts and thigh-high stockings, while another said that their masseuse was wearing a “cosplay school girl costume and had no massage skills whatsoever.”