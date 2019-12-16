



NAPA (CBS SF) — Napa police have identified and are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting two men early Friday morning after an earlier argument at a downtown bar.

Ruben Villafan, 43, of Napa, is suspected of shooting the victims, ages 24 and 33, around 1 a.m. outside Downtown Joe’s Brew Pub on the 900 block of Main Street, police said.

Police identified Villafan as the suspect after viewing a Police Department camera video of the shooting at Main and Second streets and a business camera in the 500 block of Main Street that showed the suspect fleeing along the Riverfront Promenade, police said.

Detectives got a $1 million arrest warrant for Villafan, and SWAT teams from the Napa Police Department and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office served the warrants at two apartments Friday night, but Villafan was not there and remains at large, according to police.

The shooting victims were treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for their injuries.

Anyone with information about Villafan’s wherabouts is asked to call Napa police at (707) 257-9223 or contact Detective Josh Toney at (707) 257-9507 or JToney@cityofnapa.org.

