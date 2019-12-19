Comments
BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – California’s new earthquake warning app issued its first public alert this week.
The MyShake app was triggered by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake Tuesday that took place between the Central Coast and San Joaquin Valley.
According to the USGS, the quake happened just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and was centered about seven miles south-southeast of Cholame and 22 miles northeast of Paso Robles.
More than 40 people received the warning.
Tuesday’s earthquake first registered as a magnitude 4.8 before it was downgraded to a 4.3. The threshold for warnings is magnitude 4.5.
The app, developed by researchers at UC Berkeley, was released in October.
