



FREMONT (CBS SF) – Charges of felony vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run have been filed against a Stanislaus County man related to the death of a bicyclist in August, the Fremont Police Department announced Saturday.

The fatality happened just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 28, when 28-year-old Fremont resident Kiranjot Deol was riding to his job at Facebook in Menlo Park.

Police said Deol was in the bicycle lane on Boyce Road between Auto Mall Parkway and Stewart Avenue in Fremont when a motorist struck him and then fled the scene, but later returned and called 911.

Police and fire crews responded and pronounced Deol dead at the scene.

Charges were filed against the driver, Ceres resident Rosendo Cruz Vargas, 25, after a lengthy investigation. Vargas surrendered to investigators on Dec. 12 and has since been released pending future court proceedings, according to police.

According to Deol’s LinkedIn profile, he had worked as a software engineer at Facebook since 2013.

“We were incredibly saddened to hear of Kiranjot’s passing,” Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said in August following the death. “We are offering our support to his family at this difficult time.”

