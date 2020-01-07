



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California at San Francisco police on Tuesday released the name of a Los Angeles man arrested Sunday in connection with the kidnapping of a Mendocino County teenage girl.

King John Baylon, 21, has been arrested on suspicion of 18 felonies and one misdemeanor, including kidnapping, human trafficking involving a minor, having sex with a minor, possession of child pornography, using a minor for sex acts, lewd acts on a child, and meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.

Baylon has been booked into San Francisco County Jail, where he’s being held in lieu of $1 million.

The 13-year-old Fort Bragg girl was first reported missing on Friday near UCSF’s campus on Third Street in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood. The girl had apparently been at the UCSF Madison Clinic for Pediatric Diabetes as a family member was receiving treatment.

After photos of the girl were spread on social media, she was eventually located Sunday at the Ferry Building on The Embarcadero, along with a man later identified as Baylon.

Police haven’t said exactly how Baylon and the girl met, or where they’d been hiding out in the days she was missing. Baylon is expected to arraigned this week in San Francisco Superior Court.

