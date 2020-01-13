OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department warned a group of homeless mothers illegally occupying an Oakland home Monday that deputies would be carrying out their court-ordered eviction sometime this week.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly issued a statement Monday asking the women to leave the home peacefully.

“The Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the eviction order as mandated by the court,” the statement read. “We have reached out to Moms 4 Housing to provide resources and come to a non-confrontational resolution. They have declined our offers. We will continue to try and hope they vacate the home as ordered by the court.”

Homeless advocates who were supporting the moms have surrounded the home and were promising a confrontation with deputies.

On Saturday, the home owner — real estate investment firm Wedgewood Properties — offered to pay Catholic Charities of the East Bay to move them out and shelter them for the next two months.

One of the homeless mothers — Dominique Walker — scoffed at the offer, calling it “an insult.”

“It is deeply disingenuous for this multi-million-dollar corporation, through their multi-million-dollar public relations firm, to pretend to be concerned about the well being of black families,” Walker said. “Wedgewood CEO Greg Geiser is desperate to avoid taking responsibility for how this company has contributed to the housing crisis that is causing families like mine to be homeless and for participating in an industry that has robbed Black and marginalized communities of land and wealth for generations.”

Walker moved into the home at 2928 Magnolia St. on Nov. 18 along with her two children, who are one and four years old. She said her youngest child took her first steps as they were working on fixing up the house, which had been vacant for some time.

She was later joined by Sameerah Karim, Leena Graves, Jesse Turner, Angela Shannon, and Denise Bambauer and formed a group called Moms 4 Housing.

Wedgewood obtained an eviction order for the women on Dec. 17, but that was delayed by several court filings. The company bought the house, which had been vacant for two years, for $501,078, at a foreclosure hearing on July 31.

On Friday, Alameda Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney ruled in Wedgewood’s favor and ordered deputies to remove the women within 5 business days.

In his ruling, Judge McKinney wrote: “The court considered, and denied, Ms. (Dominique) Walker’s request to proffer testimony through expert witnesses concerning federal and international legal authorities regarding the right to housing. The court recognizes the importance of these issues but, as raised in connection with Ms. Walker’s claim of right to possession, finds that they are outside the scope of this proceeding.”

“After consideration of the evidence submitted and the arguments of counsel, the court finds that claimant has no valid claim of possession to the subject property.”

Kelly said the sheriff’s office has asked Oakland elected officials to try to convince the women to leave peacefully and some officials have agreed to do so, but he said he’s not optimistic the officials will be successful.

Wedgewood plans to renovate the home and sell it to first-time homebuyers, Singer said.

“We want to buy this home through the Oakland Community Land , but Wedgewood would rather see our kids be in shelters or worse,” said in her statement Saturday night. “We have seen corporations with on their hands try to buy public favor and this is an example. Their ‘ is an insult.”

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed