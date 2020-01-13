GILROY (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Gilroy early Monday morning, the latest in a series of small quakes that have struck southern Santa Clara County in recent days.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey the earthquake struck at 2:58 a.m. about 9 miles southwest of Gilroy. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Last Monday, two earthquakes, a magnitude 3.0 and 2.7 respectively, also struck southwest of Gilroy during the early morning hours.
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
