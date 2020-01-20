



SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — The line to the 49ers Team Store at Levi’s Stadium was loud and long on Monday as excited fans waited 45 minutes just to buy the latest NFC Championship gear.

But one fan group called 408 Empire was hoping to buy something not sold in the store: Super Bowl tickets.

“You guys going to Miami? Oh yeah!” said Abel Rueda, a 49ers season ticket holder. “We’re going to get them once we get there.”

Right now, the cheapest Super Bowl game tickets are around $5,000 on ticket reselling sites such as SeatGeek, and the most expensive are around $70,000. The group was hoping get in a lottery for the chance to buy Super Bowl tickets.

RELATED: Average Resale Price For Niners-Chiefs Super Bowl Tickets Over $6,000

But they got an email message Monday that said, “No.”

“15 percent of the season ticket holders will end up getting drawn for Super Bowl tickets, the opportunity to buy Super Bowl tickets. But we didn’t (get) drawn. Good luck to whoever did get it. If they can’t buy them maybe they’ll put them back on and Ill get a chance to get it,” said Jesse Mendez, also a season ticket holder.

But they already have their plane tickets to Miami and a plan.

“As the game starts, the ticket prices will go down. I don’t care if I miss the first quarter. And if not, we’ll hit the local sports bar,” Mr. Rueda said with a smile.