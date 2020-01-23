



SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old Redwood City man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence for hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo last weekend, prosecutors said Thursday.

Ramon Hernandez made his initial appearance in court Wednesday but did not enter a plea to the charges. He will return to court on Feb. 4, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

Ivania Torres, a 50-year-old South San Francisco woman, died after getting out of a Toyota Yaris that a Dodge Charger had rear-ended shortly before 1:50 a.m. Sunday on southbound Highway 101 south of Third Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Torres was a passenger in the Yaris and got out to talk to the Dodge driver, but a Toyota Camry driven by Hernandez then struck her and the Dodge, CHP Officer Art Montiel said. She died at the scene.

Hernandez had been drinking in San Francisco and had a blood-alcohol content of at least .16 percent following the collision, prosecutors said.

His girlfriend and someone else in the Yaris were taken to Stanford Hospital with injuries, Montiel said.

The Dodge driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, but Wagstaffe said that driver has not yet been charged and the case remains under review.

Hernandez remains in custody with bail set at $300,000.

