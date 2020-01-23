



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Mayor London Breed of San Francisco made a surprise endorsement in the 2020 Democratic Primary, backing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The mayor previously endorsed Senator and former San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris, until she dropped out of the race in December. Breed is now endorsing the billionaire from New York, who has been dumping millions of his own fortune in an effort to grab the nomination.

Breed said she thinks Bloomberg has the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in November.

“Part of why I support him so much has a lot to do with what he’s done and what I know he can do as president, to help support our cities,” Breed said at the opening of Trans Home in Chinatown, the city’s first transitional housing program for transgender and gender nonconforming adults. “The biggest challenge here in San Francisco is homelessness, and look at the work that he’s done in New York and how much has changed as a result.”

“And again, no one’s perfect, no one’s going to completely solve any one issue. But he has the heart, he has the spirit, he has a strong desire, and the commitment which he has demonstrated to make real change,” the mayor went on to say.

Mayor Sam Liccardo of San Jose has also endorsed Bloomberg and is chairing his California campaign after being an early backer of Harris.