BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Berkeley bank was robbed late Monday afternoon, police said. Officers responded at 4:22 p.m. to the Wells Fargo bank at 1800 Solano Ave. after someone reported a robbery.
Police said one person went into the bank and demanded money. The suspect was described as a black man, 40 to 50 years old and 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall.
The suspect was apparently wearing blue sweatpants and a gray shirt. Police said the suspect appeared to be unarmed and no one was injured.
Another robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Berkeley took place last Wednesday on Shattuck Avenue.
