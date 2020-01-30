



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco supervisor is calling for a independent investigation of city departments involved in a growing corruption scandal.

At a news conference Thursday morning, District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney said an investigation by the city controller’s office called for by Mayor London Breed would not be sufficient for what’s needed at City Hall.

“For a long time now, City Hall has been plagued by a culture of ‘pay-to-play,’ under the table, backroom dealings that have undermined the city’s values,” said Haney. “It’s is both necessary and appropriate to identify a completely independent investigator without any pre-existing contracts or relationships with the city to conduct investigations.”

Haney said the investigation would look at the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) as well as other city departments including the Department of Public Health, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, and the San Francisco International Airport Commission “and any implicated departments within the executive branch” to find out the extent of the corruption within city government.

Haney has also demanded the immediate firing of the DPW Director Mohammed Nuru following his arrest on federal public corruption charges this week. Nuru is currently on leave.

Haney said city’s DPW employees, often tasked with cleaning human waste and used needles off city streets, genuinely care about their city and many have long recognized they worked under a corrupt system.

“However, the hard work and good intentions of these public servants has been consistently undermined by executive leadership, who treated the department like a one-person fiefdom, where anything [Nuru] says, goes,” said Haney. “In many cases, city employees have been too afraid to report what’s been going on for fear of retribution by Director Nuru himself or other people involved in these schemes.”

Among the charges, Nuru is accused of providing inside information and manipulating contract specifications for building public toilets and homeless shelters to give a business associate, restaurateur Nick Bovis, an unfair advantage in bidding to build the structures. Bovis is also accused of fraud in the federal complaint.

Nuru was also accused of trying to bribe San Francisco International Airport Commissioner Linda Crayton to help Bovis secure a restaurant lease at SFO.

Crayton, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, resigned as airport commissioner a day after the corruption charges were announced, citing ongoing health issues.

Nuru is also the chairman of the Tranbay Joint Powers Authority which administers the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco, and is also accused of intervening to secure a desirable lease in the transit center for Bovis in exchange for benefits provided by Bovis.

Haney said his office has received a number of calls and emails from current and former DPW workers sharing their experiences and fears that the city will not protect them if they speak out against the former director.

“Director Nuru’s corrupt behavior didn’t happen in a vacuum,” Haney said. “His approach was fostered and protected by city leaders who turned a blind eye. It is imperative that City Hall send a message that we have zero tolerance for blatant corruption.”

“We call ourselves a progressive city, and yet we have allowed a culture of casual corruption to go unchecked for decades across this town and across half a dozen administrations,” said District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar at the press conference.