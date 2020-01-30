BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect who fatally struck a transient woman on an East Bay sidewalk earlier this month as the suspect was fleeing officers, according to authorities.
Berkeley police said 29-year-old Alexander McGee was arrested in Oakland Wednesday night by the department’s Special Response Team.
McGee was being sought for allegedly killing a 58-year-old transient on a sidewalk near University Avenue and Sixth Street on January 20th as he fled from police. A short time earlier, police said, a UC Berkeley police officer had seen a woman inside that car — a gray four-door Nissan sedan — parked along Sixth Street screaming for help.
As the UC officer approached the Nissan, the car fled. A few seconds later the vehicle struck the woman on the sidewalk, authorities said. The Nissan was last seen getting onto Interstate Highway 80.
McGee was identified by officers as a suspect in the hit-and-run case on January 25. A day earlier, officers from the Berkeley Police Department searched two North Oakland locations for McGee, but he was able to elude capture.
In addition to two pre-existing warrants for his arrest from Contra Costa County, McGee was wanted on new charges of vehicular manslaughter, hit and run causing death, felony domestic violence and violation of his probation.
