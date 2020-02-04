SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Bay Area Democratic women in Congress posed front and center for a photo-op wearing white on Tuesday, just before President Trump’s State of the Union Address. The lawmakers planned the show of color in honor of suffragettes who, a century ago, won the right for women to vote.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) tweeted the photo and wrote, “Proud to join my fellow @HouseDemWomen today as we #WearWhite to show support for the ongoing fight to achieve equality for women across the country.”
Representatives Barbara Lee and Jackie Speier were among the dozens of Democratic women in white surrounding Speaker Pelosi.
Some of the lawmakers also sported green Equal Rights Amendment pins, while others wore red, white and blue pins to highlight climate change.
You must log in to post a comment.