



RICHMOND (CBS SF) – More flaring was reported at Chevron’s Richmond refinery early Tuesday morning after similar incidents the day before, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The report to the governor’s office mentioned “a potential release of SO2 (sulfur dioxide) in excess of the reportable quantity.”

Per the report, the released lasted eight minutes, starting at 4:17 a.m. and ending at 4:25 a.m.

Chevron spokeswoman Amy Mosley confirmed the event that occurred during the startup of a process unit.

“Refinery employees quickly addressed the cause and the flaring has stopped,” Mosley said in a statement. “The flaring did not pose any environmental or health risk to the community.”

Mosley added that a Community Warning System level 1 alert was issued.

Bay Area Air Quality Management District spokeswoman Kristine Roselius said there have been no complaints from the public but the district is investigating.

On Monday, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services received a report at 4:43 a.m. about “an unknown amount of hydrogen sulfide into the air from a flare” at the refinery.

The flaring was apparently due to a “process upset” in a unit at the refinery, and caused precautionary evacuations from part of the site, the report to the state office said.

More flaring and visible emissions were reported later in the morning as well, Bay Area Air Quality Management District spokesman Ralph Borrmann said.

The air district sent staff members to the site and they are working with refinery officials to investigate the cause of the flaring, Borrmann said.

