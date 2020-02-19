



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With less than two weeks until Super Tuesday, a new poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders with a commanding lead in the California Democratic Primary.

According to the latest survey from the Public Policy Institute of California, Sanders receives support from 32 percent of likely Democratic primary voters, which includes Democrats and No Party Preference voters intending to cast ballots in the party’s open primary. No other candidate reached half that number.

In second place, former Vice President Joe Biden received 14 percent support, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had 13 percent. Rounding out the top five were former New York City Mayor and businessman Michael Bloomberg, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, both at 12 percent.

PPIC found that Biden and Warren have both lost ground in California since their last poll in January. Last month, the primary was a three-way race, with Sanders at 27 percent, Biden at 24 percent and Warren at 23 percent.

The survey found Sanders has more than 50 percent support among voters under 45 and also has over 50 percent among Latinos. When asked which candidate had the best chance of defeating President Donald Trump in November, Sanders led with 34 percent, followed by Biden and Bloomberg.

The survey of 573 Democratic primary likely voters was taken between February 7 and 17 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 5.7 percent.

California is among more than a dozen states and territories holding primaries on Super Tuesday, which is on March 3rd.