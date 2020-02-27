



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — While Silicon Valley stocks suffered through another day of steep loses, streaming giant Netflix shares soared amid beliefs that coronavirus fears may force Americans to remain in their homes and stay away from crowded theaters.

As of 8 a.m. PST, Netflix shares were up 2.5 percent or $9.67 a share. Overall, the market itself fell 900 points at one point after the opening bell and was down 571 points.

The other FAANG stocks — the Wall Street backbone for the Silicon Valley — were all down for another day as coronavirus fears sent the overall market into its steepest decline since 2008.

Facebook was down 2.5 percent or $5.13 a share. Amazon dropped 3.68 percent or $72.82 a share. Apple also took a tumble, dropping 5.2 percent or $15.56 share at mid-morning trading. Google (Alphabet) was also down 3.42 percent or $47.48 a share.

Oakland-based Clorox — the manufacturer of cleaning and disinfectant products — also has seen its share price on the rise. Shares were up 2.9 percent or $4.89 a share at 8:30 a.m. PST.

The market was reacting to another day of stories involving the spread of coronavirus in the United States and around the world.

Health officials have confirmed that a new coronavirus case of unknown origin has been diagnosed in Solano County. An official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis late Wednesday afternoon. The patient is receiving medical care at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, UC Davis.

Microsoft and Budweiser maker InBev became the latest large companies to warn investors about the virus’ potential hit to its finances. Meanwhile nations are taking increasingly drastic measures to try and contain the outbreak and the fears over the potential spread in the U.S. are rising.

Bond yields continued sliding in a further sign that investors were shifting money into lower-risk assets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell further into record low territory, to 1.25% from 1.31% late Wednesday. Gold prices edged higher.

American Airlines plunged 8.5% as airlines continue to feel pain from disrupted travel plans and suspended routes. Delta Airlines, which is reducing flights to South Korea because of the outbreak in that nation, fell 4.5%.