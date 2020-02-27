



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The confirmation of a coronavirus case in a patient with no apparent connection to China or a cruise ship means the illness is “currently circulating in the community and that anybody can get it,” according to a UC Davis infectious disease expert.

The UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento announced late Wednesday it was treating a patient from nearby Solano County who has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

While health officials have been warning for weeks that there will likely be cases contracted within the United States, the previous 59 cases that have been treated so far within the country have a clear link to travel to or from China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The UC Davis case, initially, appears to have no link to either.

“There are probably other cases out there in the community that we don’t know about,” said Dr Dean Blumberg, a UC Davis infectious disease expert.

He believes this one patient getting sick means the disease may be spreading in the Bay Area.

“We have other cases that are currently circulating in the community and that anybody can get it,” he said.

The announcement of the newest case of the disease sent a shutter through Northern California communities and also rocked Wall Street. Before the opening bell, Dow futures predicted an immediate drop of more than 300 points. Uncertainty about the disease’s impact on business had already dropped the Dow by more then 2,000 points the previous three days.

In a memo to its employees UC Davis administrators said the patient had been treated for several days before being tested for the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus.

“This patient was transferred to us from another Northern California hospital on Wednesday, Feb 19,” the memo read. “When the patient arrived, the patient had already been intubated, was on a ventilator, and given droplet protection orders because of an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition.”

“Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered. UC Davis Health does not control the testing process,” the memo continued.

On Sunday, the patient was moved into isolation.

“This is not the first COVID-19 patient we have treated, and because of the precautions we have had in place since this patient’s arrival, we believe there has been minimal potential for exposure here at UC Davis Medical Center,” the memo reassured the staff.

However, the medical center was asking a group of health care workers who may have been exposed to the patient to remain at home and self quarantine.

“Just as when a health care worker has a small chance of exposure to other illnesses, such as TB or pertussis, we are following standard CDC protocols for determination of exposure and surveillance,” the memo read. “So, out of an abundance of caution, in order to assure the health and safety of our employees, we are asking a small number of employees to stay home and monitor their temperature.”

Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump made a rare appearance in the White House briefing room to announce VP Mike Pence will lead the country’s cornonavirus task force.

“Because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low,” the President said.

Health experts question whether downplaying the risk is the right approach to take with a virus that has spread so rapidly in other countries.

“Nobody here has been exposed to it. That means we are all susceptible to it. That means if you do get a significant exposure, we will get infected. There’s really not a question of that,” Blumberg said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Sonoma County health officials confirmed one case of coronavirus was being treated at a county hospital after being transported from Travis AFB Monday night.

Three other new Diamond Cruise ship evacuees were also being monitored after being diagnosed with the illness. They were being cared for in Contra Costa County due to a lack of space at facilities closer to the base that can properly isolate them to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

While the three patients have tested positive for COVID-19, they haven’t begun to show symptoms of the virus, such as fever and difficulty breathing. However, the CDC’s agreement with the Department of Defense requires any evacuee who tests positive to be moved from the base.

“Our county’s healthcare system is prepared to handle COVID-19,” said Contra Costa Health Services Dr. Chris Farnitano. “We have been working with our hospital partners to follow safety protocols to keep patients and healthcare workers safe and minimize the risk of the virus spreading in Contra Costa.”

The addition of the four new cases among Diamond Princess passengers evacuated to Travis raises the national case count to a total of 60.

CDC officials also announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 was edging closer to becoming an official pandemic.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier with the CDC said it is not a matter of if, but when the new virus will spread in the U.S. and how many Americans will have severe illness.

