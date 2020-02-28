



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county’s third documented case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department was scheduled to give details of the latest coronavirus patient at a 4 p.m. news conference.

The county health department said this latest coronavirus case – a 65-year-old woman with chronic health conditions – has no known connection to travel in countries most affected by the virus or close contact with a known infected individual.

The development indicates the virus spreading among two separate populations within Northern California. In a prepared statement, county health officials declared that “now is the time to prepare for the possibility of widespread community transmission.”

“This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission but the extent is still not clear,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Director. “I understand this may be concerning to hear, but this is what we have been preparing for. Now we need to start taking additional actions to slow down the spread of the disease.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that a coronavirus patient in Solano County contracted the virus through community transmission – the first known instance in the U.S.

Of the two other patients in Santa Clara County with coronavirus, one has recovered after being self-quarantined at home and has returned to normal activities. The second was still being treated as of last week. Both had traveled to the U.S. from China.

It was not immediately known where the third Santa Clara County coronavirus patient had contracted the virus.

As of Friday, there have been about 84,000 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus worldwide, with the vast majority in China. 68 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S., including 28 in California.