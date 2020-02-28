



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Organizers of the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco scheduled to take place in March announced Friday that the conference would be postponed.

“After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March.” a press release issued by conference organizers Friday afternoon read.

ALSO READ:

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The decision came one day after both Microsoft and Sony announced that they would not be attending the conference being held at Moscone Center in San Francisco on March 16-20. Organizers said in their released statement that they plan to hold a Game Developers Conference event in the summer with details to be released at a later date.

The conference cancellation comes after Facebook decided to cancel its annual F8 conference that was scheduled to take place in early May. The RSA Conference being held in San Francisco this week also had cancellations with IBM and several sponsors pulling out due to coronavirus.