



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officials with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Friday afternoon confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in the county.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Santa Clara County to 24. Six new cases were announced in the county on Thursday.

Details on the new cases were as follows:

The 21st case — an adult male household contact of a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. He is under home isolation.

The 22nd case — a female, who is hospitalized. This case is under investigation.

The 23rd case — a male, who has recently traveled from India. He is hospitalized.

The 24th case — a male, who is isolated at home. This case is under investigation.

Officials said the four new cases were not related to each other. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

Santa Clara County health officials said this latest increase in cases was not unexpected. The county’s Public Health Department will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with the new cases. The department is also conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community.

On Thursday, Santa Clara County health officials asked businesses, residents and even sports team to consider any large gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite that recommendation, Thursday night’s San Jose Sharks game against the Minnesota Wild at the SAP Center still went on as planned only hours after the county health department said it wasn’t a good idea due to the threat of spreading the illness.

“We recommend postponing or canceling large events or mass gatherings, particularly those where people gather more closely than arms length of one another,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s Health Officer.

The Health Department’s warning extends beyond sporting events to include any type of big gathering like San Jose’s film festival CineQuest, concerts, and conferences.

A spokesperson for the SAP center said right now they’re not cancelling any upcoming events, but are taking it on a case by case basis.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “SAP Center undergoes a rigorous cleaning procedure after each and every event with particular attention paid to high traffic, high public contact areas. Many areas will receive additional, enhanced measures throughout the course of events for the foreseeable future.”

The CineQuest Film Festival will continue this week.

The San Jose Earthquakes also released a statement Thursday saying: “The Earthquakes organization is aware of the recent COVID-19 updates from the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department. Public health and safety are our top priorities and we are coordinating with local agencies, the CDC, MLS officials and upcoming opponent Minnesota United FC to ensure the proper measures are taken to protect our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates regarding Saturday’s match at Earthquakes Stadium.”

Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s public health officers, said her office was issuing new recommendations in light of the growing number of cases.

Cody said the recommendations made Thursday were meant to slow the spread of the disease and to protect those most vulnerable to infection and severe illness.

“The recommendations we are making today will have a tremendous impact on the lives of people living in our community,” Cody said. “But these are very important.”

Employers should take steps to make it more feasible for their employees to work in ways that minimize close contact with large numbers of people.

Employers should:

Suspend nonessential employee travel

Minimize the number of employees working within arm’s length of one another, including minimizing or canceling large in-person meetings and conferences.

Urge employees to stay home when they are sick and maximize flexibility in sick leave benefits.

Not require a doctor’s note for employees that are sick as healthcare offices may be very busy and unable to provide that documentation right away.

Consider use of telecommuting options for appropriate employees.

New Guidance for Persons Hosting Mass Gatherings and Large Community Events

At this time, we recommend postponing or canceling mass gatherings and large community events where large numbers of people are within arm's length of one another.