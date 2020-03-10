



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – The organizer of the Cochella music festival has postponed the event until October, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Cochella is perhaps the largest and most anticipated music festival of the year.

Goldenvoice posted a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, saying the decision comes “at a time of universal uncertainty,” and urges everyone to “follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Coachella is now slated for October 9, 10, and 11, 2020. The festival was originally slated for mid-April.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival is also postponed. Goldenvoice tweeted the new dates are October 16, 17, and 18, 2020.

Goldenvoice assured fans that all tickets for the April dates for both festivals will be honored.

As for fans who bought tickets but are unable to attend on the new dates, they will be notified by March 13 as to how to get a refund.

So far, there has been no announcement regarding concerts scheduled in the Bay Area by artists who were performing at Coachella. At least one act, Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers, has confirmed they still plan to tour the States in April despite the festival being postponed.

The postponing of Coachella follows popular ’90s rock band Pearl Jam announcing that they would hold off on their tour scheduled for this spring with new dates to be announced.

Last year, Bay Area artists were among the performers, including Grammy-award winning R&B soul singer H.E.R.